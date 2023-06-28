Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has revealed in his latest song that he bought a copy of actress Yvonne Nelson's memoir

The rapper detailed his encounter with Yvonne, who had accused him of making her terminate her pregnancy with him

His fans have cheered him on and applauded his confidence and decision to speak about the image-tarnishing claims about him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, known as Michael Owusu Addo, has revealed that he bought a copy of Yvonne Nelson's book, which claimed that he made her terminate his pregnancy with her.

Sarkodie claims he has bought a copy of Yvonne Nelson's book Photo credit: @sarkodie @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie stated in his latest rap song, Try Me, that he has bought a copy of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, which has highlighted several happenings in her life.

It will be recalled that when Ghallywood actress Yvonne Nelson unveiled her memoir on Sunday, June 18, 2023, she caused a massive stir in Ghana and beyond.

One of the most explosive chapters in the book was the chapter that detailed her romantic relationship with Sarkodie while she claimed he was dating his current wife, Tracy, at the time.

The award-winning rapper said that Yvonne Nelson's strategy to promote her book with his name had worked and that, he had also got himself a copy.

Sarkodie said detailed in his latest song saying:

It's not because your book is really good, but we are in a world where negativity sells. Your strategy has worked and I have even got myself a copy.

Watch the lyric video of Sarkodie's song below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie's music's lyrics

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Sarkodie's latest music, claiming they have already fallen in love with the music

@mrclarksexplore729 commented:

I love Sark because he raps fast, but the lyrics will always be very clear. SARK u are a Gem

@emmanueldarkoofori6227 commented:

Am I the only one who has replayed it countless times #KingSark

@rexsedinam6534 commented:

Addressing sensitive and personal issues through something you're passionate about

@johndadzie1046 commented:

Sark never disappoints when he is in his element. I’m putting this on replay the whole day

Sarkodie reveals he wanted to take his secret with Yvonne to his grave

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sarkodie has responded following some surprising accusations made by Yvonne Nelson in her memoir about the rapper.

He said he had no choice but to share his side of the tale at this point since he was prepared to take his secret with her to his death.

He explained that it would be preferable if Yvonne Nelson accepted responsibility for her terminated pregnancy rather than looking for someone else to blame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh