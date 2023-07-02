Abeiku Santana's second daughter, Nana Egyirba, has graduated from International Community School

The ace broadcaster shared photos from Egyirba's graduation ceremony to celebrate her achievement

Santana's photos and the lovely caption got many of his followers to join him in congratulation his pretty daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ace broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has celebrated his second daughter Nana Egyirba, for completing high school.

Nana Egyirba completed International Community School (ICS) and was part of the school's recently-held graduation ceremony.

The Okay FM presenter attended the graduation ceremony and shared some lovely photos on social media.

Abeiku Santana poses with his second daughter, Nana Egyirba, at her graduation Photo source: @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

In the photos sighted on Abeiku Santana's Instagram page, he rocked a suit while the daughter wore a green dress with a sash on her neck. She also wore a graduation hat.

Holding Egyirba by the should, Santana smiled as he proudly showed his daughter's certificate to the camera. Other photos in the next slides showed them in different poses.

Abeiku Santana proudly hails 2nd daughter for graduating from school

Sharing the photos, Abeiku Santana who recently bagged his second master's degree revealed that his daughter graduated with honours as the girls prefect of ICS.

"Congratulations to my second daughter Nana Egyirba Aggrey for graduating with honors as the Girls Prefect of The International Community School.

"In the words of Whitney Houston the American singer “ The greatest love of All” the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way, Show them all the beauty they possess inside, give them a sense of pride to make it easier, Let the children's laughter remind us how we used to be, Children are the most valuable asset for the future…

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to the teaching & management staff’s of International Community School Ghana , for training, raising and equipping our children with knowledge and skills to make them better adults in the unforeseeable future," his caption read.

Congratulations pour in four Abeiku Santana's 2nd daughter following her graduation

The post shared by Abeiku Santana has triggered his followers to share their congratulatory messages.

real_vimlady said:

Eiiiiii Agyiriba is a big woman now oh. They grow up so fast. Congratulations Agyiriba

abenaohenegyan said:

Congratulations baby girl. Keep soaring ✌

remyscratch11 said:

Chairman you for tag her make we also follow her

Abeiku Santana celebrates 1st daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Abeiku Santana's first daughter Princess Kesewaah recently turned a year older. The ace broadcaster celebrated his pretty daughter by sharing some lovely photos on social media.

The beautiful photos triggered many positive reactions from his followers who were impressed by her looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh