Young celebrity kid Jaiden has left social media users stunned with his trending prom video

The nephew of the co-founder of Devtraco looked dashing in a black customised suit and expensive shoes for the school event

The fashionista and his gorgeous date for the prom night looked adorable together in the beautiful video circulating on social media

The nephew of a Ghanaian real estate mogul Joseph Aidoo Jr. has gone viral with his elegant ensemble for the 2023 prom night.

The son of a beautiful fashionista and interior designer, Joanna Aidoo, posted a lovely video on social media that has become a trending topic.

Jaiden, the nephew of the co-founder of Devtraco and his date for prom night look adorable together. Photo credit: @joanna_aidoo

Source: Instagram

Upon arriving at the hotel, the wealthy heir and globetrotter was spotted in a casual tee shirt and shorts. However, Jaiden looked dapper when he stepped out, rocking a custom-made suit and classy black leather shoes.

He styled his natural hairstyle to complement his looks as he picked up his prom date. The beautiful lady turned heads in a red dress and glamorous hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Jaiden's mother celebrates his 17th birthday

The celebrity mother shared throwback photos of his son to celebrate his 17th birthday with a sweet message.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Jaiden's mother on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

educationist_ambassador_1 stated:

Interestingly all guys, if not money, I imagine face and body...

aisha_ayensu stated:

My Jaiden!! “Auntie Aisha, you’re the smallest grownup I’ve ever seen”. I’m emotional po

Fit with knobby stated:

Why does he look so much like dad?

Anadarko stated:

This can’t be the baby I used to carry and change his diapers in the car bed. Fresh boy Jaiden is beautiful ❤️❤️

shinta_brown stated:

Wow, he's so big now I feel old, lol

dr_ak stated:

Ei, time flies, ankasa J! ‍♀️ I remember your/his baby shower like yesterday oo…kudos and more blessings to you all!

Source: YEN.com.gh