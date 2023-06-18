Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana was a proud father today as his daughter celebrated her birthday

The ace broadcaster celebrated his pretty daughter by sharing some lovely photos on social media

The beautiful photos triggered many positive reactions from his followers who were impressed by her looks

Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana, known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has shown off his daughter in new photos.

The Okay FM presenter's daughter, known as Princess Kesewaah Aggrey, turned a year older on June 18, 2023.

It was in celebration of Pricness' birthday that Abeiku Santana took to his Instagram page to share the young lady's photos.

Abeiku Santana has celebrated his daughter's birthday Photo source: @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

The photos showed Princess' days as a little girl and how she is looking now. Sharing the photos, Abeiku Santana expressed joy at the growth of his daughter and prayed for blessings for her.

"Happy birthday to my beloved daughter @_.princyk._ Princess Kesewaah Aggrey ! my future ‍⚕️. Today is a remarkable day as we celebrate another year of your beautiful existence ❤️. I want to shower you with heartfelt blessings and wishes for abundant joy, prosperity, and fulfillment…I pray for God’s strength, grace, wisdom and longevity over your life.

Abeiku Santana's followers react to his daughter's photos

The photos shared by Abeiku Santana have got his followers to join in celebrating the young lady's birthday.

aaron_agbeko_ametewee said:

You soon be a grandfather ...big up pretty lady ❤️

d.j_naughty said:

This is beautiful. Happy Father’s Day ❤️

venusbryt said:

Happy birthday to Daddy's Princess.

skbeatzrecords said:

She’s beautiful sir

Abeiku Santana Bags 2nd Master's degree, Videos from Graduation Ceremony Emerge

Meanwhile, Abeiku Santana recently graduated from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

In a lovely ceremony, the seasoned media personality graduated with a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy.

More congratulatory messages continue to flow in for Abeiku Santana after he acquired his third Master's degree.

Source: YEN.com.gh