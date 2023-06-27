A stunning Italian bride and a Ghanaian groom tied the knot in a mesmerising ceremony in Toronto

During the traditional wedding, the bride surprised everyone by responding to her father's question in Twi, a Ghanaian language

The heartwarming video capturing the moment went viral on TikTok, showcasing the couple's embrace of cultural diversity and the power of love to bridge different worlds

In a heartwarming union of cultures, an Italian bride and a Ghanaian groom exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Toronto.

The wedding became a delightful fusion of traditions as the bride surprised everyone by responding to her father's question in Twi, a Ghanaian language.

The memorable moment was captured by the wedding videographer @grakeshots, who shared the enchanting footage on TikTok, instantly captivating viewers around the globe.

The video showcases the bride's genuine love for her new husband and her willingness to embrace his cultural heritage.

As the bride's father inquired about accepting the groom's dowry, her eloquent response in Twi left the audience in awe.

Her fluency in the Ghanaian language demonstrated her commitment to their union and symbolised the bridging of two distinct worlds through love and understanding.

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, with viewers commending the couple for their celebration of diversity and unity. Check out some of the comments netizens shared below.

lawrenciaappiahse indicated:

Look at the way am smiling like never before Congratulations To Both of You❤️

user7541115477792 mentioned:

This our brother is lucky he has good and kind father in law im so happy for this couple.

Abrempong Maame mentioned:

I pray this marriage become more beautiful each day. I'm in love with the bride already

PAPARAZZI'S SON KWABENA ADU stated:

I don't wanna miss this video so pls kiss ma comment so that I can come back and watch again.

Tessa said:

HER TWI SHOCKED ME!! It was actually much better than some ghanaian girls twi I’ve seen on tiktok! You go girl

Watch the video below:

