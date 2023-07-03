Ghanaian musician Nacee narrated the tough times that encouraged him to put his hit song, Aseda, together

The gospel musician listed some of the challenges he faced, which made his spirit pour out in praise to God

Nacee added that he didn't plan to write the song, but it came to him whilst he was in a prayerful mood

Ghanaian singer Nana Osei, known as Nacee, shared personal details about his life with Abeiku Santana.

In his interview on Okay FM, Nacee revealed that hard times pushed him into deep conversations with God.

With no family member to support him and an elderly mother dependent on him, he turned to God in anguish.

According to him, during one of these prayer times, he received a revelation to be grateful because he has life, the greatest of all things.

I sat down and I was complaining, asking God why because I have served him with my life. I even helped the needy when I didn't have much. But when I need help, no one comes through for me.

While I was lamenting, God drew my attention to the fact that he has more than blessed me. He said I'm too focused on what I don't have while what is in my hand is more significant than what I'm yearning for.

Ghanaians react to Nacee's account of how his hit song, Aseda, was brought to life

Many sympathised with the gospel musician as they drew inspiration from his story.

@lindaakuamoah6079 commented:

I love this man. His humility alone is priceless. You are a blessing to our generation.

@deevibes4891 commented:

Very down to earth. Yeah, that's a true believer. Thank you for this motivation has indeed rekindled certain emotional and deep feelings from my side✊

@DonPromise-bb1ix commented:

God Almighty, we thank you for your mercies always.

Nacee discloses how he contributed to Piesie Esther's hitmaker, Wa Ye Me Yie

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nacee's role in making Piesie Esther's Wa Ye Me Yie a hit song.

The gospel musician revealed that he was the song's original composer but later felt Piesie Esther was best suited for it.

He added that he called some friends to help him produce the sounds on the track, which gave it its unique rhythm.

Nacee explained this was why one could hear him singing in Fante while Piesie Esther sang in Twi.

