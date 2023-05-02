'Sing My Praise' hitmaker Nacee disclosed in a recent interview that Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan gifted him $8,000 to make his concert back in 2015 a success

In an interview on Kofi TV, Nacee noted that if Asamoah Gyan had not have intervened, he did not know what he would have done

Many Ghanaians have applauded Asamoah Gyan for his kind heart

Gospel musician Nacee revealed that Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan came through for him in 2015 when he needed financial support to make his concert a success.

In an interview on Kofi TV, he stated that the former Black Stars captain helped him with $8,000, which is GH¢94,480.00 per the current exchange rate on Google.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Nacee thanking him in a video

Asamoah Gyan shared the video on his Instagram feed and hinted that not everyone he has helped would come forward to thank him.

He added many praying hands emoji to the caption of his post to acknowledge receipt of Nacee's gratitude expressed in the interview.

"@naceemusic. Not everybody will come back to say thank you," Asamoah Gyan wrote on Instagram.

Below is a video of Nacee sharing when Asamoah Gyan gifted him money.

Nacee thanks Asamoah Gyan with a heartwarming post

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Nacee noted that he did not know how he could have survived that moment which he termed as a 'stormy' period.

He gave thanks to God for bringing the footballer into his life and said that he was the best gift that anyone could ever ask for.

See Nacee's caption below:

@asamoah_gyan3 , I don’t know if I could have survived that storm without you but I’m grateful God brought you into my life. You’re the best gift anyone could ever ask for. May God keep elevating you globally… I dedicate Aseda to you.

Below is a post of Nacee thanking Asamoah Gyan again and reminiscing about that moment.

Watch the full interview below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nacee thanking Asamoah Gyan for giving him $8,000 for his concert in 2015

Many people joined Nacee in thanking Ghana's all-time goal scorer for the act of kindness.

julietasanteasare said:

Woooooooow am very touched. A heart of appreciation... God bless you minister of God Love long live Naceemusic

abdullai670 stated:

Interesting. May God bless him

iamamamcbrown stated:

Superstar God bless you ❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM

kabinethome.gh said:

Done in secret! And the Lord knows.

nana_yaw_pre3ko remarked:

One thing I will stand everywhere and fight for Gyan is because he doesn’t boast of what he has done for people! I admire you THE legendary@asamoah_gyan3

khenstone said:

Wow...you done a lot for your country and your people

bronimaame commented:

Heart of gratitude will always attract blessings

chrissmile_98 stated:

He is a very good man. May God continue to pilot u with his wisdom and enlarge ur coast...u secured 5yrs American visa for a friend I know in person his name is dada aheto... u transformed his life for good... I salute u

