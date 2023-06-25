Award-winning music producer Nacee has opened up about his struggles before becoming a famous musician

He spoke about working in various churches and playing the drums to support the ministry of God

The gospel musician wore a simple white shirt and his signature hairstyle during the interview

Ghanaian gospel musician Nacee has disclosed that he used to live on the verandah of a close friend at Zongo Junction in Accra.

He made this revelation on the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso. He shared his struggles while in various churches in Ghana.

Nacee disclosed to the outstanding host that he used to play the drums, guitar and other musical instruments at church.

the nutritionist Akosua stated:

Hmmm, 3y3 As3m ohhh. Aseda ampa!

sunjra_ stated:

Just when you think you've suffered, then you meet someone who has been through it eyy ...... #GodDid

nayaafriqa stated:

Hmmmm…now we understand why he sings with so many emotions. Nyame ay3 bi

Mr Adagod stated:

The youth of today, they wanna be up there without breaking a sweat.

independent_essy stated:

I'm very happy about Nacee's comeback ❤️ he's one of the few people I occasionally check up on social media to see how they're doing ❤️❤️

kukuwaa_adu stated:

Oh aseda nkawudindaaaaa awurade Nyame

barfiakyiaamillicent2020 stated:

God has time for everyone; now, see what God has done. He didn't know God would do this. If not, he won't hv cried, ampa

