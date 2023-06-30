A video of a little kid showing his singing ability as he joined the Aseda challenge has warmed hearts online

He couldn't sing the song word for word but displayed confidence and zeal

Netizens who commented on the video showered praises on the little kid for his beautiful display

The Aseda challenge is still dominating social media trends as more people, including celebrities, continue to hop onto the viral song daily.

The gospel track by Nacee has become an instant hit owing to its soothing lyrics and nice rhythm.

Little kid joins Aseda challenge Photo credit:@naceemusic @dethompsonjnr/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A little boy who joined the challenge in a bid to prove that he is also a good singer has become an internet sensation.

Although he couldn't sing the song word for word, his actions and energy showed that he had been practising for a long time.

The 33-second video had gathered over 128,000 likes, 2,000 comments and 1.3 million views as at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians heap praises on the little kid

Social media users who saw the video commended the little kid for his show of confidence and energy.

Abena Asantewaa stated:

Oooh my God I just can't hold back my tears. God bless you so much for this song NACEE

Krystal-diamond stated:

Woow this boy has a bright future... May GOD brighten your future little angel

kharssie commented:

Seeing my nephew on this trend is making me brag with him la. Bro Thomi you’ve done well please let Mansa too hop on

dorothymensah688 stated:

God, thank you for what you have done for me and my family and my husband and my daughter

kwarteng Cosby reacted:

My son, may God bless you and give you long life. How I feel since this song may God bless you and heal you gospel singer

I used to sleep on a verandah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh stated that Nacee disclosed that he used to live on the verandah of a close friend at Zongo Junction in Accra.

He revealed his struggles on the Delay Show as he worked for various churches in Ghana.

Nacee recounted that he used to play the drums, guitar and other musical instruments at church.

