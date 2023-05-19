Ghanaian gospel artiste and songwriter Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, said he was the original composer of Piesie Esther's "Waye Me Yie" song

The artiste said that he called some friends to help him produce the sounds on the track while he composed the award-winning song

Nacee added that his voice is on the song, singing in Fante like he usually does, while Piesie Esther sang a Twi version of the part he sang

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter Nacee said he is the original composer of Piesie Esther's "Waye Me Yie" song, which has made waves in Ghana in the past few months.

Nacee (middle), Piesie Esther (left and right) Photo credit: @naceemusic @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma, the singer said that he composed and produced Piesie Esther's song in his studio with a few friends he had called to help in making the beats and sounds of the song.

During the interview, Kofi Adoma was applauding Nacee on how his latest song, "Aseda," was trending and gaining more attention on social media. He then referred to Piesie Esther's song, which started on the same trend and won awards at the VGMA, and found out from Nacee that he was the one who composed the song.

They all came from the same house. I am the one who composed it. I called a few friends, my sound engineer, drummer and others to help me create the sound. KillBeatz completed the final mastering of the song, Nacee revealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch Nacee's interview with Kofi Adoma below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Nacee's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Nacee's songs as well as his talent and lyrics.

Phyllis Amoah commented:

Most people don’t have time to understand the lyrics before judging the whole song. The very first word they note becomes the key for them to either condemn or accept the song. This man always has a message for everyone

Nana Richardson said:

Nacee is simply phenomenal. Very talented in every sphere of music with a unique voice

obaa lizzy original wrote:

I hope Naacee would receive any musician that comes to you for recording according to your speech. Whether a new musician or an old musician. Thanks a lot for this program ❤

Nacee - Aseda (Official Video)

Piesie Esther - Wayε Me Yie (Official Video)

Piesie Esther comes close to winning the VGMA Artiste of the Year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Piesie Esther, the 2023 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, was among the red carpet's most stylish performers and celebrities.

Piesie Esther's collaborator and Ghanaian fashion designer Amoani discussed the process of creating the clothes for her VGMA appearance in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh. He described how meeting Piesie Esther has changed his life and how her songs deepened his faith.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh