Social media has gone agog after Efia Dragon issued a new warning to Avram Ben Moshe in a video

The lady warned Avram to stay away from her if he doesn't want trouble with the police

Netizens who reacted to the video urged Avram to heed the lady's warning and move on with his life

A contestant of the Date Rush show, Efia Dragon, has issued a strong warning to the leader of the Common Sense family, Avram Ben Moshe.

In a video that has since gone viral on YouTube, the young lady told Avram Ben Moshe to accept the fact that she is no longer in a relationship with him and hence, has moved on.

Efia Dragon warns Avram Ben Moshe Photo credit: @Chronicles of Avraham Ben Moshe/Facebook @efyadragon/TikTok

Efia, who seemed very angry, accused Avram Ben Moshe of harassing and tarnishing her hard-earned reputation, all under the guise of love.

She revealed that she had had enough of the outspoken social commentator and is now willing to report the matter to the police if the harassment doesn't stop. She said:

"Are you the only guy I have dated and decided to move on? If you don't stop harassing me, I will report you to the police. I also want you to know that I have spoken to a lawyer about this".

The revelation by Efia Dragon surprisingly did not scare Avram, who quickly responded that once a baby is involved in the issue, he is not backing off.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 27,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians urge Avram to move on with his life

Ghanaians who watched the video admonished Avram to let go with many saying that true love would find him.

@mosesdodoo4701 stated:

Avram, I feel pity for you. But try to become normal. You cannot force woman to love you.

@matildankrumah1224 commented:

So really this is Avram, love is something oooo, look at how he is talking

@matildapoku5427 added:

Afia said he has 9 children and there's no way he can be with him

Alejandro denies Efia Dragon's pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alejandro, another contestant on the Date Rush show, has refused to take responsibility for Efia Dragon's pregnancy.

Alejandro's reason was that, the timeline of their relationship did not align with the age of the alleged pregnancy.

"I wanted to keep private things private, but since it is already out there, I've decided to speak on it," Alejandro expressed.

