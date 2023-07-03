Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has flaunted his young son, Ibrahim Jnr, as he celebrates his birthday

The Engineers and Planners CEO shared photos of the boy after a video of him about to cut his cake emerged

The photos and video of Ibrahim Jnr have got many joining his father to celebrate his new age

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama's young son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, has turned a year older.

The businessman took to his Instagram page to celebrate his handsome-looking son for clocking a new age.

The Engineers and Planners CEO shared photos of Ibrahim Jnr wearing a white T-shirt over a pair of black shorts and white sneakers.

Ibrahim Mahama's young son has celebrated his birthday Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @ibrahim_mahama71

Source: Instagram

With braided hair, the young man keenly looked at his phone's screen as he descended from a staircase in the first slide.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The second slide showed the father sitting with the son for a chat amid smiles. The third had Ibrahim Jnr and focusing on his phone once again.

Sharing the photos, the proud father simply wished his boy a happy birthday saying:

"Happy Birthday JuJu."

Ibrahim Mahama's son celebrates birthday with a simple cake

Earlier, Ibrahim Jnr had started his birthday with a simple celebration in the house.

In a video sighted on @sweet_maame_adwoa, Ibrahim Jnr was spotted sitting behind a simple cake made with Manchester United colours. He looked happy as he readied himself to blow the candles on it.

KOD, others celebrate Ibrahim Mahama's son

The birthday photos and video of Ibrahim Jnr got many people celebrating him.

simply_kod said:

Woooooow! Juju is such a huge man. We thank God for his life. Happy birthday to him. Live long nephew.

lilwaspy1 said:

Juju better know how to Rap or Play ball with that kinda swag❤️ , HBD Lil bro

donkor.mike said:

Happy birthday bruh u are already rich so I ask form God Almighty is to give you long and also more strength to take over when Dad is old

kofiboakye31 said:

HBD handsome man may God bless your new age with a lot of happiness enjoy your day ❤️

gustro0508 said:

Happy Birthday May the good lord continue to bless and guide u through ur beautiful journey ❤️❤️❤️

Ibrahim Mahama attends 60th birthday party of Kofi Boakye

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mahama recently joined Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other moguls to celebrate COP Kofi Boakye's 60th birthday.

Videos from Kofi Boakye's birthday party which popped up showed many lovely moments on the day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh