Viral TikToker Kar Lite has officially been announced as the brand ambassador for Kivo Products on September 19, 2024

This comes after a public outrage towards Kivo Products after they chose actress Nana Ama McBrown as their brand ambassador on September 10, 2024

Many people congratulated Kar Lite and expressed their excitement about him being the newest ambassador of the Kivo brand

Viral TikToker Kar Lite and Kivo Products have announced that he has become the newest brand ambassador after Ghanaian professional footballer Kudus and actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Kar Lite becomes Kivo ambassador

On September 19, 2024, Kar Lite took to his TikTok account to share the great news with his followers. The video showed him and his partner, Tuba Shey, arriving at Procus Company, the parent company of Kivo Products, to sign the ambassadorial deal.

When they arrived at the venue, the staff and company representatives warmly welcomed them. They signed the documents and later posed for pictures.

In the caption of the social media post, Kar Lite thanked Ghanaians for supporting him and thanked Kivo products for seeing his potential as a brand influencer.

"Thanks to everyone who supported me and a big thank you to @Kivo Products for seeing the potential as a brand influencer. God bless you all #makeittrend #foryou #onthisday #goviral"

Kar Lite signs a Kivo deal.

Reactions to Kar Lite's Kivo deal

Many people were excited about Kar Lite's Kivo ambassadorial deal, so they called out Kivo Products for doing the right thing.

This comes after the company announced Mrs McBrown Mensah as its new ambassador on September 10, 2024. Many people were unhappy with this decision, opining that Kar Lite was the right person since he always promoted the brand on social media.

Others also talked about TikToker's influence on people buying Kivo Gari and how much they loved it. The reactions of Ghanaians are below:

Awo🤍🧚‍♀️Empress😻 said:

"Ah like I won’t eat Kivo again congrats 🎊"

nanayawnketiah1 said:

"I tasted Kivo gari for the first because of you and now it is my favourite"

Celebrity Pebbi said:

"You for supply kivo give we free na we dey your back🔥🔥😂"

Micheal_kwaku said:

"The Ghana dear if you no bash people's them no go do the right thing."

titus.williamsjr said:

"Charlie finally they noticed you 🥰…more skillful things bro"

ALYTO BWOY ❤️💯💵 said:

"Finally I Will start eating kivo gari ❤️❤️💯More blessing kar Lite and tuba 🔥"

Video of Kar Lite's signing as Kivo ambassador.

McBrown invites Kar Lite to Onua Showtime

YEN.com.gh reported that on Friday, September 13, 2024, during the Onua Showtime edition, host Nana Ama McBrown offered an invite to TikToker Kar Lite to the show.

Her request comes amid an online backlash against her selection as a Kivo ambassador. In the video, she danced to the viral Kivo song composed by Kar Lite.

The video excited many fans who talked about their anticipation of the collaboration between McBrown and Kar Lite.

