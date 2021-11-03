US superstar Ludacris has shared that he wants to change the world for the better with his new animated series inspired by his daughters

The Fast & Furious actor's show titled Karma's World premiered on Netflix recently and features his voice, Tiffany Haddish's and Jordan Fisher's voice, among others

The popular award-winning entertainer revealed that the show is named after one of his daughters whose name is Karma

US rapper Ludacris wants to change the world for the better with his new animated Netflix series titled Karma's World. The Fast & Furious actor shared that the show was inspired by his bond with his daughters, especially the one named Karma.

Tiffany Haddish, Jordan Fisher and Ludacris himself are some of the actors who are doing voice-overs in the animated series. The series made has premiered on Netflix in 190 countries.

The Area Codes hitmaker told TshisaLIVE in an interview that if you do good and you put out good, it will come back to you. Ludacris shared that he wants to teach people never to give up on their dreams with the new show.

"That’s what I want all kids and all of the new generation to realise that’s how we change the world for the better.”

