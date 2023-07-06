Ghanaian musician Stnebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, struck an imposing picture at the TECNO mobile Phantom V Fold 5G launch

The celebrity couple made a grand entrance with a luxury vehicular motorcade befitting Stonebwoy's status as a brand ambassador

During their walk through the red carpet, the musician made a sweet gesture when he held his wife tightly by his side

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, publicly displayed their love for each other on the red carpet TECNO mobile Phantom V Fold 5G launch.

The celebrity couple looked stylishly smart, with Stonebwoy rocking a crisp white shirt over well-tailored trousers minus a belt for the casual vibe.

Dr Lousia also came through in a plaid green two-piece with a long-sleeved top that bunches at the waistline with the elastic band at the waist of the trousers.

A collage of Stonebwoy and his wife Louisa Ansong Image credit: @ghhyper1 @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy and Doctor Louisa are known for their PDAs at events and parties.

The duo joined heads to commission four boreholes in the Western Region as part of the dancehall artiste's Livingstone Foundation projects.

Watch the moment Stonebwoy secures his wife at an event:

Peeps react to Stonebwoy and his wife joking around at the new TECHNO mobile phone launch

The celebrity couple were a delight to watch, and the comment section proved it!

littlezibar commented:

Great couple. Wishing them well always . Why is good is good

_manlike_grams commented:

Real Definition of Couple goals ❤️not wat Legon and UPSA girls are doing.

akua.acheampongmaa commented:

The only couple that gives me pressure to marry.

getrichempresshajia commented

They make love look so beautiful.

Stonebwoy and his wife turn riding lessons into a romantic getaway

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a Ghanaian reggae artiste and his wife, Dr Lousia Ansong shared a lovely moment at the beach.

While teaching his wife how to ride a quad bike along the shores, Stonebwoy took the opportunity to lavish gentle guidance on his beautiful wife.

Dr Lousia, on the other hand, seemed to be enjoying herself as she squealed with infectious laughter.

Many commented on how the celebrity couple made love so beautiful.

Source: YEN.com.gh