Adjetey Anang: Ghanaian Actor Shows Royalty As He Rocks Kente Ensemble And Gold Jewellery On His 50th Birthday
- Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang is a year older today, July 7, 2023
- The style influencer has posted a rare photo of himself in kente and beautiful jewellery to celebrate his birthday
- Ghanaian musicians Kidi and Lasmid have commented with lovely birthday messages under his Instagram post
Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has released some stunning photos to celebrate his 50th birthday. The Things We Do For Love star looked regal in a colourful kente wrap for his birthday photos.
In the first slide, the father-of-one wore a red long-sleeved shirt styled with a black beaded bracelet for an up-close photoshoot.
Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley has commented on Adjetey Anang's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Selly Galley stated:
You’ve come a long way, Adjetey, in all modesty, genuine humility and pure talent for our screens. May the other half of your century be so blessed beyond measure. Wishing you and your family happiness in abundance. Happy, blessed birthday.
drlouisa_s stated:
Happy birthday to one of my favourite patients. May this new season in your life be filled with greatness! Amen
The real funny face said:
Congratulations, soldier ❤️ am soo proud of you… 50 is the new 35 .. @adjeteyanang happy birthday KING GOD bless you
Kidi music stated:
Happy 50th
lasmidofficial1 stated:
Blessings on you, Sir ❤️
Martha Ankomah stated:
You are blessed and highly favoured, happy birthday dear
Check out the photos below:
Adjetey Anang poses with his beautiful family
The famous actor Adjetey Anang looked dapper in an all-black outfit for this beautiful family photo. The beautiful wife of the talented actor looked fabulous in a lemon green long-sleeve top and denim jeans.
Ghanaian Actor Adjetey Anang To Launch His Memoir In July To Mark 50th Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adjetey Anang, also known as "Pusher", who will release his book on July 8, 2023.
The date has been set for the inauguration of his charity, "One in a Million" and to commemorate his 50th birthday.
Pusher stated that now is the right moment to share his experience and give back to the community that has helped him succeed in his profession.
