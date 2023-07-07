Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang is a year older today, July 7, 2023

The style influencer has posted a rare photo of himself in kente and beautiful jewellery to celebrate his birthday

Ghanaian musicians Kidi and Lasmid have commented with lovely birthday messages under his Instagram post

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has released some stunning photos to celebrate his 50th birthday. The Things We Do For Love star looked regal in a colourful kente wrap for his birthday photos.

Adjetey Anang looking good in suit and kente outfits. Photo credit: @adjeteyanang

Source: Instagram

In the first slide, the father-of-one wore a red long-sleeved shirt styled with a black beaded bracelet for an up-close photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley has commented on Adjetey Anang's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Selly Galley stated:

You’ve come a long way, Adjetey, in all modesty, genuine humility and pure talent for our screens. May the other half of your century be so blessed beyond measure. Wishing you and your family happiness in abundance. Happy, blessed birthday.

drlouisa_s stated:

Happy birthday to one of my favourite patients. May this new season in your life be filled with greatness! Amen

The real funny face said:

Congratulations, soldier ❤️ am soo proud of you… 50 is the new 35 .. @adjeteyanang happy birthday KING GOD bless you

Kidi music stated:

Happy 50th

lasmidofficial1 stated:

Blessings on you, Sir ❤️

Martha Ankomah stated:

You are blessed and highly favoured, happy birthday dear

Check out the photos below:

Adjetey Anang poses with his beautiful family

The famous actor Adjetey Anang looked dapper in an all-black outfit for this beautiful family photo. The beautiful wife of the talented actor looked fabulous in a lemon green long-sleeve top and denim jeans.

Ghanaian Actor Adjetey Anang To Launch His Memoir In July To Mark 50th Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adjetey Anang, also known as "Pusher", who will release his book on July 8, 2023.

The date has been set for the inauguration of his charity, "One in a Million" and to commemorate his 50th birthday.

Pusher stated that now is the right moment to share his experience and give back to the community that has helped him succeed in his profession.

5 Times Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo Looked Dapper In Tailor-Made Two-Piece Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo, a renowned Ghanaian actor and dedicated politician who turned a year older on February 3, 2023.

The brand ambassador and style influencer uploaded a snapshot of himself looking sharp in a white shirt and blazer.

The CEO of Melo Foods, one of the fastest-growing agribusinesses in Ghana, is one of the few famous people actively assisting startups.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh