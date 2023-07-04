Reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has displayed a secret handshake with his daughter Jidula in a wholesome video

Stonebwoy, seated in a chair, offered his hand for the handshake with his daughter, who seemed to have mastered the beautiful act

Admirers of Jidula flooded the little girl's Instagram account with comments as they were excited over the video

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy known privately as Livingstone Etse Satekla displayed his secret handshake with his daughter Jidula. The young girl, who seemed to have mastered the handshake, excitedly displayed it in a video.

Stonebwoy and his daughter display a secret handshake Photo credit: @jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

In the video, Jidula captivated fans with their secret handshake routine in a heartwarming display of love and affection. The endearing video was shared on Jidula's official Instagram account, jidulaxii, instantly melting hearts and showcasing the special bond between the father and daughter.

Seated in a chair, the award-winning artiste took the time to connect with his daughter in a unique way. Standing before him was his beautiful daughter, Jidula, who mirrored her father's movements, resulting in an intricate and playful secret handshake that perfectly captured their shared joy and happiness.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, has attracted an outpouring of admiration from fans of the award-winning artiste. Some netizens praised Stonebwoy for being such a loving and involved father, while others were delighted to witness the adorable bond between father and daughter.

Watch the video of Stonebwoy and his daughter's handshake below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Stonebwoy and Jidula having a secret handshake

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video admiring the little girl's adorable moment with her father

mensah_quophi commented:

I've liked it like 100×❤️❤️❤️

ewoenam__xx commented:

I love you both

rose_monnd commented:

Ei right now wey she grow lake this❤️❤️❤️❤️

mercyjacquelyn commented:

This is beautiful watching❤️❤️❤️❤️

Jidula sings her father's song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in a video, the dancehall performer Stonebwoy's daughter was seen singing and acting like her father while performing.

Catherine Jidula Satekla performed the award-winning dancehall star's song Far Away while acting like a professional performer. Ghanaians have praised her for her talent and expressed their surprise at how much she resembles her father.

