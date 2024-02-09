Akua GMB has slammed Afia Schwarzenegger over the latter's recent attack on her personality

In a lengthy post, Akua disclosed that Schwar started hating her after getting sacked from Angel TV for non-performance

The former beauty queen also noted that Schwar was not a friend of hers but someone she employed to work for her

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, a.k.a. Akua GMB, has hit hard at Afia Schwarzenegger in an ongoing social media banter.

Schwar recently released a video in which she blasted Akua GMB for what she described as an attempt to disrespect her [Akua's] ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Akua had earlier shared posts on Instagram alerting the police that some people were using their influence to intimidate others over debts.

While the post did not mention any names, Schwar came online claiming Akua was shading her former husband, Kwaku Oteng of Angel and Adonko fame.

Among other things, Schwar accused Akua GMB of cheating on Dr Oteng while they were married.

Akua GMB explains why Afia Schwar hates her

Not being the first time she has suffered such an attack from Schwar, Akua GMB decided to face her squarely.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Akua described Schwar as a stray dog while explaining her consistent attacks on her.

According to her, Schwar was peeved because she did not allow her back on air after she [Schwar] was taken off her programme on Angel TV some years ago. Akua GMB was the General Manager of her ex-husband's TV station at the time.

She also did not stop short of pointing to Schwar that it was wrong for her [Schwar] to describe their relationship as friendship because she [Akua] was rather her madam [boss].

"Stray dog listen, don't ever think you scare me cos you don't; I was just respecting myself, my kids and the dignity of their father, but this time, it's war on," she concluded.

