Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene performed on the saltwater tidal estuary in New York City

Fans who were privileged to be at the event chanted his name, danced to his popular hit songs and danced with him

The video, which was shared on social media by bloggers, has received wide reactions, with fans of the artiste hailing him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian highlife artiste Kuami Eugene, known privately as Eugene Kwame Boafo, performed on the saltwater tidal estuary in New York City to fans who were overly excited to see him. He stunned in a white outfit as he got the audience to dance to his electrifying performance.

Kuami Eugene thrills his fans with a performance on a boat in New York Photo credit: @kuamieugene @getty images/ davidsacks @thetidenes

Source: Instagram

New York City came alive with electrifying Afrobeat rhythms as Ghanaian music prodigy Kuami Eugene took the stage by storm at an exclusive all-white boat party in trending videos.

The talented and successful singer, known for his infectious melodies and captivating stage performance, excited his fans with a breathtaking performance that had everyone dancing and singing along.

The award-winning artiste's entrance to the stage, where he performed for his fans, was flooded with people trying to get a glimpse of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kuami Eugene's video has caused a massive stir on social media as his fans hail him for an incredible performance.

Watch the video of Kuami Eugene performing on a boat below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kuami Eugene performing on a boat

Ghanaians have reacted differently to the video. As some fans hailed him and gave their reasons for liking and sharing his performance, others criticised his performance on the boat.

realhybridkel commented:

I love u so much, you are so amazing, and U are the best love u Rockstar, I am ur biggest fan❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

precious_lovi commented:

I so wish I could’ve gone Mehn

christytiwaa5 commented:

Wow, Rockstar, you do all dear more okay God bless you more and more

worlasco69 commented:

Aaaaaaah you colleagues are filling O2 Arena and you are rather killing it in a single room, funny.

_nanaadwoadebrahsakyiwaa commented:

Imagine paying money to go to a concert or show just to have your phone out and record throughout the entire time, how do you even enjoy the show? Like, what the actual f#ck!!!

Black Sherif thrills US fans with an electrifying performance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif thrilled his audience in Atlanta.

The ecstatic admirers of Black Sherif danced and screamed along to his songs word for word.

After blogger GHKwaku uploaded the video on Instagram and wished Blacko well and congratulated him for the accomplishment, several internet users have responded with their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh