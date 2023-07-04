Ghanaian hiplife artiste Kwame A Plus has surfaced in a video as he spent some time with his family

The political enthusiast posed with his wife in a photoshoot and walked with his kids in the video

His video has garnered reactions from netizens who admired the entertainment pundit's beautiful family moment

A Plus flaunts his family in the UK Photo credit: @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of Kwame A Plus spending some time with his family below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kwame A Plus spending some time with his family

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, criticising A Plus for trying to satisfy societal curiosity, while others admired his time with his family.

killerman020 commented:

Unromantic Boi

odole_lab commented:

Must we always prove a point to equalize society's curiosity?

drax_emerson commented:

This man is smart wow, @kwameaplus you send your family to the Uk and you here laughing at bro people, eiii ok ❤️❤️

mimi_jessicaw commented:

Odo papa ben Tsww.This is not important, Kwame Aplus, take ur babies and go do DNA

A Plus blasts Yvonne Nelson over revelations in her memoir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the discoveries made by Yvonne Nelson regarding Sarkodie in her autobiography, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, were been discussed by A Plus.

A Plus fired the actress while defending the rapper's decision to avoid having children with her in a Facebook post.

A Plus's divisive viewpoint has elicited a range of responses from his social media followers.

