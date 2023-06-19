The beautiful wife of Ghanaian actress Tracy Sarkcess is a role model with a decent fashion style

The chief executive officer of Brave Connect GH continues to impress her follower with her exquisite looks and mild makeup look

Tracy Owusu Addo loves to rock her naturally styled hairstyle and African braids on a few occasions at public events

Ghanaian chief executive officer of Brave Connect Tracy Owusu Addo, popularly called Tracy Sarkcess, quickly became a style icon after her marriage to Sarkodie Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie and his wife Tracy Sarkcess look happy in kente outfits. Photo credit: @tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

The adorable couple with two lovely children is the go-to power star for monochromatic styles and expensive footwear.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five gorgeous looks of Tracy Sarkcess

Tracy Sarkcess flaunts her thighs in a black gown

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician Sarkodie wore a cleavage-baring thigh-high gown for a red carpet-event. Tracy Sarkcess looked radiant in a coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup to compliment her look.

Tracy Sarkcess slays in a red thigh-high dress

The mother-of-two looked flamboyant in a red spaghetti-strap lace dress for the Glitz Style awards. Tracy Sarkcess looked elegant in a short coiled hairstyle as she flaunted her wedding ring in the beautiful photo.

Tracy Sarkcess looks elegant in a corporate style

Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Sarkcess flaunted her curves in a puff-sleeve dress for Ashesi University's twentieth anniversary.

She looked fabulous in a long braided hairstyle and mild makeup while posing with her designer bag.

Tracy Sarkcess rocks a green pants suit

The public speaker Tracy Sarkcess impressed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with her boss-lady look. She slayed in a white camisole and green jacket with well-pressed pants.

Tracy Sarkcess looks casual and chic in a black outfit

The activist Tracy Sarkcess wore a black ensemble as she joined the organizers of the Kuenyehia Prize awards for presents citations and cash prizes to extraordinary contemporary artists.

Source: YEN.com.gh