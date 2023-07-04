Sarkodie has shared some photos of himself on social media and has got his fans reacting to it

The captionless photo was shared a few hours after his song Try Me caused a stir online after its removal from Apple Music

Fans of Sarkodie have reacted to the photos, praising the rapper for his looks and professionalism

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, has shared some photos of himself on Twitter and got his fans reacting. The photos were shared on July 4, 2023, hours after his song, Try Me, was removed from Apple Music.

Sarkodie causes stir with new photos Photo credit: @sarkodie

Source: Twitter

In the Twitter post, which garnered thousands of likes and comments, the award-winning rapper set social media ablaze with his photos. The artist shared two captivating photos of himself, capturing the attention of his millions of fans and causing a frenzy of excitement online.

In the photos shared on his Twitter handle, Sarkodie was seated and striking confident poses, displaying his signature style and charisma. Immediately after he shared the photos, his ardent followers and music enthusiasts quickly flooded the comment section with messages of adoration and admiration.

The images showcase the rapper's fashion-forward sense, as he radiated a cool and composed demeanour.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

See Sarkodie's post below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie's latest Twitter post

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the photos, admiring Sarkodie's photos, while others made jokes about the location of the rapper.

@Opresii commented:

Eii Minister for Settings affairs “Yi me 2 bi na menfa nkc tension timeline nu kakra”

@I_Am_Winter commented:

I know this is Kasoa, but people will argue with me

@BenopaOnyx1 commented:

Rydee my man say he no go smile again Ei we beg

@kingsfordbruce9 commented:

Look at my sweet boy !!! Sark impregnate me am not Yvonne

@TonyTara11

superstar with the mean mugging nothing to smile about. Vacation mode activated

Mr Logic claims Sarkodie is in love with Yvonne Nelson

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that after expressing his opinion on the kerfuffle between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson, Mr Logic sparked debate.

He thought that Yvonne Nelson's response to the rapper's diss song was evidence that she was still in love with Sarkodie. Different viewpoints were expressed by internet users who watched the video and Mr Logic's remark.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh