Social media sensation Oliver Khan also known as Ship Dealer, in a video, visited a boutique to purchase some shoes

Ship Dealer, popular for his hilarious bragging antics, bragged about his wealth as he purchased the items

The hilarious personality said as a wealthy man, it was necessary to purchase quality and expensive goods

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media sensation Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, sparked reactions online with his latest video, where he paid a visit to a local boutique in search of a new pair of shoes.

Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer Storms Expensive Boutique Photo Source: pak_man

Source: TikTok

The charismatic social media star, who is famous for his humorous and exaggerated talks of wealth, could not resist showing off his self-acclaimed riches while making his purchase.

During his visit to the boutique, Ship Dealer took the opportunity to display his eccentric personality, entertaining social media users with his witty remarks and over-the-top boasting. As he looked through the collection of shoes, he emphasized the importance of acquiring high-quality and expensive items.

In his usual humorous manner, Ship Dealer proudly declared that as a wealthy individual, it was essential for him to invest in top-notch products. He joked about how his immense wealth necessitated the purchase of premium goods, including designer shoes, to maintain his extravagant lifestyle.

Ship Dealer sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the rib-cracking comic video.

hope4all said:

the lady is behaving as if he doesn't know the famous richest man in the world

PEOPLE ARE NOT PEOPLE said:

SHIP DEALER.......GAVE HER NHI CARD OOOO

Cavani Dreamer wrote:

)se Latifa Squatish Ladies

taresempaya commented:

man why you don't put your pin code

Ship Dealer gets peeps laughing again

In another funny video, Oliver Khan, also known as the ship dealer, caused a lot of confusion and amusement when he was hilariously caught eating rice by the roadside.

The jovial Ghanaian man, who often boasted about his wealth and affluence, stood there and enjoyed a plate of rice that belonged to a friend.

The video of this incident had people bursting into laughter, with many predicting that Oliver would deny the evidence if confronted with the footage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh