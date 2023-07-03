Lil Win, in a video which featured his adorable young sons, jammed to Kwesi Arthur's Grind Day

The actor and his kids were seated in an SUV as they vibed to the song, with his wife also seated in the passenger's seat

Social media users gushed at the adorable footage and pointed out how the young boys looked like their father

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared an adorable video on social media that has melted the hearts of his fans.

Lil Win bonding with kids inside his SUV. Photo Source: officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Lil Win could be seen jamming to Kwesi Arthur's hit song Grind Day alongside his two young sons. The trio had a great time as they sat comfortably in an SUV, with Lil Win's wife also joining in on the fun from the passenger's seat.

The video quickly went viral, attracting the attention of social media users from all over. Many were captivated by the heartwarming sight of Lil Win and his sons enjoying some quality family time. The actor's sons, who bear a striking resemblance to their father, stole the show with their adorable dance moves and infectious smiles.

Fans flooded the comment section with expressions of delight and admiration for the charming family. They could not help but point out the uncanny resemblance between Lil Win and his young boys, highlighting how the boys had inherited their father's distinctive features.

Lil Win and family spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the heartwarming video.

Empress __ ❤️‍Adepa said:

Lil win don’t like moving with his first borns

Ohemaa Afia Afrakoma said:

This handsome boy is the replica of his dad. He's got all the talents.

Kwame attoh said:

I am your big fan, but what you are doing is really bad …Where are your other kids? You have been doing videos with only these ones without them.

Lil Win flaunts kids again

In a similar story, Lil Win tested his English proficiency as his children returned from America with their mother.

In a video he shared online, Lil Win communicated with his children in English while playing with them at home.

The video sparked hilarious reactions from the actor's followers, who were excited by his statements.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh