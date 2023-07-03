Social media sensation Shatta Bandle in a funny video, displayed numerous bundles of cash

In the video, Bandle was happily seated on his bed as he moved around multiple stacks of cedi notes

Followers of the socialite asked about what he does to acquire so much money, given his diminutive stature

Popular social media sensation Shatta Bandle has once again caught the attention of his followers with a hilarious video showing off his wealth. In the video, which quickly went viral, Bandle could be seen surrounded by bundles of cash, happily flaunting them.

Shatta Bandle flaunting cash. Photo Source: shattabandle1

Source: TikTok

Seated on his bed, the self-proclaimed "young rich niga" playfully moved around stacks of cedi notes, displaying his impressive collection of money while speaking in his local dialect.

The video left his fans in awe, prompting them to question how he accumulated such a substantial amount of cash, especially considering his diminutive stature. The socialite showed a book titled Think and Grow Rich and asked folks to read it for financial freedom.

Shatta Bandle, whose real name is Idris Firdaus, gained fame through his extravagant lifestyle and humorous online presence. Despite his small physical stature, he has never let it hinder his confidence.

With a larger-than-life personality, he has amassed a massive following on various social media platforms.

Shatta Bandle sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the rib-cracking comic video.

Uncle_Ebow said:

These are the people they have to investigate to see what they actually do for work.

Kobby hill✌️wrote:

Weytin u think...wey u grow rich… tell us

user25191000706 commented:

So someone should tell me where this boy dey get the money from

nancykonadu202 said:

Please if you not going to help us, don't show the money to us

Mseven wrote:

Bundles, please can I have one bundle of the 200 notes

Shatta Wale flaunting cash

In another story, Shatta Wale stirred reactions on social media again with his interesting antics as he displayed bundles of dollars on a treadmill.

The Cash Out hitmaker was in a jolly mood as he flaunted his hard-earned money on social media, which did not sit well with a few folks.

The video garnered interesting reactions, with many feeling that Shatta's antics were unnecessary and bashed him while a few others were impressed with the show of wealth.

Source: YEN.com.gh