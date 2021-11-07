Actress Regina Adu Safowaa has suggested that Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, did not date for long before getting married.

Anita, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel, got married to Barima, owner of Adinkra Pie, in a lavish wedding on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Their wedding, dubbed as a Royal Wedding, has dominated trends on social media.

This has been mainly due to information that Anita is the baby mama of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

Sharing her thoughts on the wedding, Adu Safowaa who claims to be a cousin to a who has a daughter with the groom stated that he and Anita have been together for a few weeks.

According to Safowaa who was trying to defend the g, the couple met eight weeks ago.

Sharing a video which showed excerpts of the bride at the wedding, Safowaa wrote:

"Their wedding day was exactly 8 weeks my young godfather Nana Barima and Lady Anita met……

Nana Barima’s only daughter is my Big Cousin (Moda) daughter.

The way people can lie here, I want to give them bibles to convert their tongue."

Source: Yen