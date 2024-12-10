The country has been thrown into a state of sorrow following the untimely passing of young footballer Kwabena Baidoo

Reports indicate that Baidoo was involved in a motor accident during celebrations for NDC's win in the 2024 elections

He played for Sekondi Hasaacas between 2020 and 2023 and was expected to travel overseas to continue his football career

Ghana has been plunged into mourning following the tragic passing of Kwabena Baidoo, whose life was cut short in a motor accident during celebrations for the NDC's victory in the 2024 general elections.

The incident occurred in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, leaving a void in the hearts of many who knew him.

Kwabena Baidoo spent three seasons with Division One League side Sekondi Hasaacas before his tragic death. Photo credit: @onua951fm.

Kwabena Baidoo dies amid NDC celebrations

According to Joy Sports, Baidoo had spent recent months in Accra, patiently awaiting the opportunity to secure a move abroad to advance his playing career.

Upon his return to the Western Region to cast his vote as part of the electoral process, the footballer met his untimely death.

Tragically, the festive celebrations following the NDC's win turned fatal when Baidoo was involved in a crash amid motorbike stunts by revellers, per Ghanaweb.

Tributes pour in as Ghanaians mourn Baidoo

News of his passing has sent shockwaves through the nation, with tributes pouring in from various quarters.

Fans and well-wishers expressed their sorrow and paid homage to Baidoo on social media.

@_sevenn6 lamented:

"This is sad! Hmm."

@B6ADASS offered prayers:

"Rest easy, comrade. 🙏🏾"

@LeroyFCB1 called on the president-elect to provide solace:

"Awww, Mahama should visit his family."

@lantai_tao mourned with a simple, heartfelt exclamation:

"Oh 💔🕊️."

@kosi_dzidefo advised caution during celebrations, remarking,

"This is unfortunate. Let's be moderate with the celebration after all; the direct beneficiaries are being cautious."

Tragic death recorded in Awutu Senya East

In another report related to the 2024 elections, YEN.com.gh detailed a tragic shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East constituency, Central Region, which claimed one life.

Following the attack, police arrested four suspects and confiscated an AK-47 rifle loaded with 69 rounds of ammunition.

The victims were reportedly connected to Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate.

