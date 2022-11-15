Nana Ama McBrown Featured Bright Kankam Boadu, a radio presenter and social media sensation, Oliver Khan, on her latest episode of McBrown's Kitchen

In the interview, Bright Kankam Boadu narrated how he met Oliver Khan and how their radio show became popular

The antics and comments of Oliver had many peeps laughing as they enjoyed the funny interview

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, featured popular radio presenter Bright Kankam Boadu and his "side kick" Oliver Khan on the latest episode of McBrown's Kitchen.

Bright Kankam Boadu Narrates How He Met Oliver Khan Source: Youtube

Source: UGC

Bright Kankam and Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, have become social media sensations because of their entertaining radio show on Pure FM.

The show became popular because of Oliver Khan's exaggerations and hilarious bragging. Bright Kankam narrated how he met Oliver to McBrown and mentioned why they get along so well.

Kankam said he tolerates Oliver and allows him to express himself freely, which makes their show interesting.

According to Kankam, he had known Oliver for a while but decided to feature him on his show when they crossed paths at a washing bay. Kankam said folks fell in love with Oliver immediately after he was featured on the show.

Pure FM then gave Kankam and Oliver a dedicated show which airs on Fridays. Kankam mentioned that the show helps release the stress of Ghanaians after a tiring week.

Peeps who watched the hilarious episode of McBrown's Kitchen could not get over Oliver Khan and Kankam and said they were the perfect pair.

Ghanaians Fawn Over KanKam And Oliver Khan

Banks Harrison said:

Kankam is very humble and I really love their combination

Patricia kissi also wrote:

Kankams Laughter is contagious Oliver is funny

JustBeingAmma also commented:

I can’t believe I watched the whole show and still think it was short. These guys made my day

AMA KWAKYE-ASO could not stop laughing:

I can't believe I finished watching. Mr Oliver is a big character his friend is on a reserve side. Best combination. If not it will be fire for fire.❤

Source: YEN.com.gh