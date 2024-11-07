Lil Win flaunted an expensive Huawei Mate XT smartphone gift he received from a friend after his court hearing

The Kumawood actor bragged that he was the only individual who owned the recently released smartphone in Ghana

Lil Win highlighted some of the Huawei phone's impressive specifications, including its one-of-a-kind tri-fold feature

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win showcased his wealth by flaunting a brand-new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate smartphone.

Lil Win flaunts an expensive Huawei Mate XT Ultimate smartphone gift. Photo source: @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

Lil Win flaunts Huawei Mate XT Ultimate

Lil Win took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself sporting a kaftan attire and an expensive gold wristwatch as he calmly sat on his sofa and admired the expensive smartphone.

The Kumawood movie actor expressed excitement as he shared that an acquaintance, Twum Barimah, had surprised him with the new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate smartphone, which was released worldwide on September 10, 2024.

He stated that he received the surprise gift after travelling to Accra from Kumasi for an Accra High Court hearing on the defamation lawsuit Martha Ankomah filed against him.

Lil Win praised the quality of the smartphone as he held it up high in his hand for his audience to witness as he recorded himself.

The A Country Called Ghana movie producer bragged that just like how Dr Osei Kwame Despite claimed to be the only owner of a Tesla Cybertruck in Ghana, he was also the only individual who owned the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate smartphone in the country.

He highlighted some of the phone's impressive specifications, including its one-of-a-kind tri-fold feature.

Per several checks on the internet, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate has a price range of $2800 to $3300 in the market, depending on the preferred storage size.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's video below:

oboycle said:

"I love this man for no reason 🥰."

Cherryblack commented:

"Eeeeiii my crush, hmmmmm I wish I have a phone some hmmmm asem ooo."

BlessingMulti Ltd said:

"Congratulations to you, Sir."

MORNING STAR commented:

"It is very true. It is worth from 3500 euros to 4000 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Owusu Evidence said:

"Congrats Super Star."

Lil Win publicly apologises to Martha Ankomah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win publicly apologised to Martha Ankomah after their court hearing on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The Kumawood shared that he had regretted his actions and would never attempt to make disparaging remarks about Martha Ankomah.

He noted that he wished to collaborate with Martha Ankomah on a movie project when she accepts his apology and they fully resolve their legal issues.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh