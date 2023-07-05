Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner and Strongman Burner have shared a video of themselves recording a song together

The rappers looked excited in the video, smiling and nodding at each other as they took turns recording on the microphone

Fans have shared their excitement about the yet-to-be-released song by the talented rappers

Ghanaian rappers Strongman Burner and Amerado Burner, respectively known privately as Osei Kwaku Vincent and Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, have surfaced in the studio recording a song together. Fans of the rappers have shared

In a surprising turn of events, Strongman and Amerado were spotted together in the recording studio, sparking waves of excitement and speculations among their ardent supporters.

The two talented artistes smiled at each other in the short video and appeared genuinely thrilled about the surprising collaboration. While the video lacked the full verse of the song except for a short chorus, it was enough to ignite the imaginations of fans eagerly awaiting this unexpected union.

Supporters of both Strongman and Amerado, who recently won the Rapper of the Year award, eagerly anticipate the magic that the two rap heavyweights could create together.

Award-winning artiste, Strongman seemed overly excited and passionate about the song. He passionately sang along with the chorus in the video.

Watch the video of Strongman and Amerado recording a song together below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Strongman and Amerado recording a song together

Some fans of the rappers were excited to see the collaboration between them. They reacted positively to the video and stated that they could not wait for the track.

mroppongjim commented:

Hit already

real_abdiel7 commented:

THIS IS WHAT I NEED

syrup_77 commented

can’t wait

