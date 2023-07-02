Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy appeared to have topped the official Chartmetrics chart for mid-year 2023 in Ghana

Chartmetrics and Soundcharts observed streaming metrics from January to June 2023 for Ghanaian musician

This report cuts across five different streaming platforms, namely, Spotify, Audiomack, Tiktok, Boomplay and YouTube

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Olivetheboy has surprised Ghanaians with his position among the top five Ghanaian musicians on Chartmetrics.

King Promise and Black Sherif came up second and third on the list.

The data showed that Camidoh, Gyakie and KiDi followed on the list in this respective order.

Olivetheboy launched himself into the limelight when his hit song Goodsin became one the most Shazamed song in the country with about ten million streams—and adjudged as one of the weightiest Ghanaian singles on Tiktok in early 2023.

The emerging artiste is currently ranked as the fastest-growing Spotify artiste with million views on YouTube with an extensive listenership in Nigeria.

