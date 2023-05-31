Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has disclosed his properties and investments in an interview with Zionfelix

Strongman revealed that he is now a landlord with several real estate properties to his name

Some netizens in the comment section cautioned him to be careful about publicising his success

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, known in showbiz as Strongman Burner, has revealed his progress since he cut ties with Sarkodie.

Strongman was under rapper Sarkodie's label, Sarkcess, for a short while before leaving to manage himself.

Both Strongman and Sarkodie disclosed that their separation was on mutual grounds because they couldn't allocate enough budget for the then-upcoming Strongman.

After being on his own for some years, Strongman said he only started seeing money when he parted ways with Sarkodie.

In an interview with Zionflex, Strongman further detailed how his craft and business have boomed since managing his affairs.

According to him, he is now a landlord aside from his personal 5-bedroom house. He said he is also putting up some apartments for rent.

Strongman added that he owns two Honda cars, an Accord and a Civic model.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Zionfelix interview with Strongman Burner

Many enjoyed the conversation, praising the musician for his brilliant responses. But some worried that talking about his success may expose him to jealousy.

Asonaba Kwabrafosu Obuasi commented:

The brain is bigger than the size of the body. The brain classifies him as Strongman. Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi.

Sports Extra tv said:

He doesn't hide anything.

Kofi Daeshaun added:

Zion, stop putting the musicians out there on the projects they'r working on. It can lead to jealousy and people not supporting their music. No need to put out the achievements. For now.

Strongman advises Ghanaians to go for a lifestyle they can afford

The rapper said people should stop investing their monies into designer clothes if they cannot afford it. He added that he does not spend money on expensive clothes. He joked that that habit would affect his daughter's school fees.

