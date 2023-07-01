Black Sherif was one of the headline artists at the Summer Jam 2023 concert in Cologne, Germany, which took place on Friday, June 30

The Ghanaian musician performed on the first day of the three-day concert, which will end on July 3

Black Sherif performed Kwaku The Traveller and other songs from his impressive catalogue of hits

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif took the stage by storm as one of the headline artists at the highly anticipated Summer Jam 2023 concert in Cologne, Germany.

Black Sherif performing in Germany

Source: Twitter

The electrifying event kicked off on Friday, June 30 and will continue to rock the city for three consecutive days, concluding on July 3.

The talented musician, known for his unique style and captivating performances, wowed the crowd on the opening night of the festival. Black Sherif treated the enthusiastic audience to an unforgettable experience, showcasing his chart-topping hits and fan-favourite tracks from his impressive collection.

One of the standout moments of the night was Black Sherif's energetic rendition of Kwaku The Traveller, a song that has become a sensation across the globe. The audience eagerly sang along, creating an electric atmosphere.

Black Sherif's performance at Summer Jam 2023 marks a significant milestone in his rising career. The young artist has rapidly gained recognition for his powerful storytelling and relatable lyrics, making him a favourite among music lovers of all ages.

Ghanaians proud of Black Sherif

hearttooclean wrote:

Blacko is arguably the biggest exporter of Ghanaian music

pacesettermike reacted:

Even those who can’t speak twi are vibing not dead audience like Ghana music Awards night whereby our own arts kraaaaa we no Dey give dem the vibe

e_Lix54 wrote:

So the Germans dey listen to blacko eeii

Another Black Sherif performance

In another story, Ghanaian hip-hop artist Black Sherif performed at an Afronation event in Portugal and got the fans excited.

The award-winning artiste and Ghana's biggest singer topped the charts among big Afrobeat performers from Ghana and Nigeria.

A video of him performing has garnered thousands of reactions from his fans who admired his energy and talent.

