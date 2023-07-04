Ghanaian Afropop musician Camidoh received his first BET nomination this year in the Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act category

This category was a public voting classification where the nominee's photos with the most likes on official BET social media platforms become the winner

Reggie Rockstone pointed out to YEN.com.gh that Camidoh is still a winner despite losing out on the award

Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone is revered in the creative community for his innovative pace-setting trends in the Ghanaian space.

Known as one of the proponents of hiplife in Ghana, Reggie's words carry weight whenever he speaks to a topic in the industry.

His comments on Camidoh's debut BET appearance revealed its benefits for Camidoh himself and the country.

A collage of Reggie Rockstone and Camidoh

Source: Instagram

According to Reggie Rockstone, whether Camidoh came home with an award, he still won big time.

The Grandpapa of hip-life pointed out that the exposure from BET involvement will do wonders for his music. Reggie Rockstne told YEN.com.gh:

He's doing very, very well. He won. Congratulations on his win. Once you get through that door, it's a win for you.

Here we are talking about him, and we are not even his family. It's a huge exposure and, of course, national pride. People who have never heard his name will all of a sudden go and check his name out. Find his catalogue, collaboration, everything. It's a big deal.

Camidoh discusses global success and 2022 year in review

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported an exclusive interview with Camidoh as he reviewed his career in 2022.

The Afropop star disclosed that 2022 was a good year for his music, especially after his hit song, Sugarcane, went viral.

Camidoh added that he had visited many countries worldwide to promote the chart-topping single.

