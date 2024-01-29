Ghanaian screen goddess Anita Akua Akuffo has shared an event from sometime back in her life

The gracious TV host said she once had a lover who advised her not to enter a pageant because he felt it was not good for her

Anita's story sparked a debate online, with may saying she did well for letting the man go

Popular Ghanaian TV host, Anita Akua Akuffo, has shared an emotional story about a situation she once had with an ex-boyfriend.

The media star said he was against her decision to take a path that would benefit her career.

Anita Akuffo said on Instagram Stories that after she hit level 200, she wanted to compete in the Ghana Institute of Journalism's Miss Malaika Pageant.

She declared that Miss Malaika would be the perfect method for her to fulfil her dream of working on television. She had always dreamed of working on television.

Even when she gave him a rundown of all the benefits of competing in the pageant, her partner was adamantly opposed to the notion after they spoke about it.

He went so far as to ask her to choose between him and her career. Anita showed her self-awareness by having the guts to go after her career and try out for the Miss Malaika Pageant.

Fortunately, her choice has paid off because she now has several ambassadorial deals from her media career.

Anita, who is known for her amazing fashion sense, gave the moral lesson of the story. According to her, people should not allow the opinions of others to sway them away from a path they want to take.

Ghanaians react to the story

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

kwakumichael61_23 said:

So what if your career couldn’t succeed? Would you come out boldly to say that?

karenkashkane said:

Meanwhile, men are dumping their girlfriends because they want to either pursue higher education abroad or seek a better career path. Yet women can’t do the same? Women need men that would allow them the peace and freedom to flourish and I say this with my full chest because my husband is a good example.

nanagenius said:

Some dreams are just foolish. How do I support something I know guys will take away from me …

acheampong1532 said:

Powerful your career is your life. It's better you choose your career is the best.

