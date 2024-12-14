The parliamentary results of some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region have been nullified by the Electoral Commission of Ghana

In a press brief, the Deputy EC Chair in charge of operations noted that the collation and declaration processes of those constituencies did not follow due process

The EC noted that party supporters stormed the collation centres and disrupted the re-collation of the election results for the affected areas

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has nullified the parliamentary results of over three constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

At a press briefing on Friday, December 13, 2024, the Deputy EC Chair for Operations, Samuel Tettey, noted that the said results did not follow due process and could not be upheld by the Commission.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is declaring the parliamentary results for Dome Kwabeny and others illegal.

Source: Facebook

The affected Constituencies are Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei-Central, Tema Central and Ablekuma North.

Mr Tettey explained that party supporters besieged collation centres during the re-collation of the ballots and took over the process, forcing EC officials to declare the results in favour of their candidate, which is not in line with the provisions of the 1992 Constitution.

"It is therefore the conclusion of the commission that the collation and declarations which did not follow laid down procedures are illegal and cannot be upheld by the commission since the process es of collation and declaration are set out in CI 127 were violated and not followed," he said.

Elikplim Akurugu declared winner for Dome Kwabenya

Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, was declared the Dome Kwabenya seat winner after the December 7, 2024, elections.

Mike Oquaye contests Akurugu's victory

However, Mike Oquaye Jnr, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, rejected the election results, citing irregularities in the collation and declaration of the results. He, therefore, called for a re-collation of the parliamentary results in the area.

John Dumelo wins Ayawaso West Wuoguon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo had grabbed the Ayawaso West Wuoguon seat.

This is after the actor defeated the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, in the just-ended elections.

Netizens who saw posts about John Dumelo's victory were impressed and congratulated him in the comments section.

