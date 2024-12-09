Sarkodie has finally spoken after a prolonged silence after the 2024 elections and advertised his annual Rapperholic concert

The rapper, who criticised the NDC government in 2014, backed the incumbent NPP government despite what many Ghanaians perceived to be hardship in the country

The NPP lost the 2024 elections, and Sarkodie made his first post two days after the elections, sparking a flurry of reactions

Sarkodie has finally spoken after a long silence following the 2024 elections. The rapper, who had been quiet throughout the election period, made his first post two days after the December 7 polls. His post promoted his annual Rapperholic concert, which is set to take place soon.

Sarkodie, who previously criticised the NDC government in 2014, publicly backed the incumbent NPP government ahead of the 2020 elections. In his song Happy Day, he endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite the ongoing economic struggles many Ghanaians faced during that time.

His silence during the NPP's four-year term, especially as the country experienced hardships, led many to expect that he would criticise the government in the same way he had done with the NDC.

However, Sarkodie refrained from making any public comments about the government during its last term, leaving many fans and observers disappointed. After the NPP lost the 2024 election, Sarkodie’s social media post about his concert sparked a flurry of reactions.

Social media users flooded the comments, questioning why he had not spoken out about the state of the country or the government’s performance, and some even threatened to boycott his concert.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sevenn6 said:

"What do you have to say about the chance in government? Say something else we won’t come Mr Nana Toaso."

