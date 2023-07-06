Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Plus1 TV, pleaded with Ghanaians to support his academy, Dabo Soccer Academy, through sponsorships

The actor said running an academy was very expensive, noting that buying gloves and renting football pitches were cost intensive

Dabo added that many people have shown their support but added that there is more room for more to be done

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy recently made a heartfelt plea to fellow Ghanaians during an interview with Plus1 TV. He urged his compatriots to come forward and support his academy through sponsorships, highlighting the high costs involved in running such an establishment.

In the interview, Dabo emphasized that operating an academy was a financially demanding endeavour. He specifically mentioned the expenses incurred in purchasing gloves for aspiring young footballers and the costs of renting football pitches for training sessions. These expenses, he explained, put a significant strain on the academy's budget.

While expressing gratitude for the support received so far, Yaw Dabo acknowledged that there was still a great need for more assistance. He appealed to the generosity and goodwill of Ghanaians, urging them to rally behind the Dabo Soccer Academy and contribute in any way they could. Whether it be financial aid, in-kind donations, or partnerships, every contribution, no matter how small, would go a long way in helping the academy thrive.

Ghanaians express support for Dabo

Ghanaians who watched the interview expressed their heartfelt support for the actor.

kedyjade19 said:

I will advice u do cross check of the boot size of the players and post it, someone might be willing to buy boot for each player.

reubenkumassah4731

I’m so proud of Yaw Dabo vision. It part of creating jobs for the youth and bring the best out of the youth. We must support him

enochappiah7417 wrote:

This is one of the projects the government should have supported by now

Yaw Dabo buys team bus

In a related story, Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Plus 1 TV, shared how he sold three players he groomed at the academy to buy the team's bus.

The actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy showed how his academy is faring.

Many Ghanaians were pleased to see how well Dabo's academy was faring and praised him for the good job he was doing

Source: YEN.com.gh