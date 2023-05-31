Yaw Dabo has bagged a huge football partnership with a Barcelona football academy

The actor shared a video of the official message from the director of WOSPAC on his Instagram, showing his appreciation

Fans of the actor have reacted to the impressive work by Dabo, which has gained the attention of European clubs and football agents

Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy team owner, Yaw Dabo, known in private life as Samuel Yaw Dabo, has bagged a huge football deal.

He shared a video of the official message from a director of a Barcelona football academy, who is set to arrive in Ghana to visit the club.

In the video shared by the entertaining actor, who was excited about his latest achievement, he said that WOSPAC football director, Xavi Hidalgo, is set to visit Ghana in June to aid the Dabo Soccer Academy's players to secure top European clubs to aid them to continue their football careers.

Dabo captioned his post:

It’s a pleasure to announce @dabosocceracademy new partnership deal with @wospac. WOSPAC Director @xhidalgo98 will be in Ghana 10th to 14th June 2023. Anticipate

Xavi explains the details of his deal with Dabo Soccer Academy

According to Xavi, the WOSPAC international directory who spoke in the video shared by Dabo, he will arrive in Ghana on June 9, 2023, to assist Dabo's academy in an upcoming tournament.

He added that he hoped to assist the academy in securing positions in top European clubs where Dabo's football academy players would play.

Xavi explained WOSPAC's deal with Dabo, saying:

"Hello guys, I am Xavi Hidalgo, a former FC Barcelona coach who is now working as the international directory for WOSPAC Academy. I want to let you know that I will be going to Ghana from June 9th to June 14th to assist Dabo Soccer Academy in their tournaments and help the players to find European clubs.

Watch the video of Dabo's deal with WOSPAC below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's football deal

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and congratulated the actor, who had recently trended during his Europe tour, while others requested a chance to join the thriving academy.

Klerinmontana commented:

Good work, master

anicet.bile.3 wrote:

Wow, if I can come and try my best, there

Klerinmontana added:

I wanna join your team boss how do I join am in Accra ?

Dabo reveals how much a ticket costs in Santiago Bernabéu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Yaw Dabo spoke about his time at the Santiago Bernabéu in an interview with Wontumi TV after returning from his journey to Spain.

The actor attended the famous stadium to witness Real Madrid play Manchester City in the Champions League.

A ticket for the game cost €600, which is more than GH¢7k, and he admitted that it was a lot of money.

