Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has a mini intense worship session in his car while in the United States

He revealed that he had received a big miracle and was still in shock by the goodness of the lord

Demeyitheactor, as he is fondly called on social media, got emotional as he sang along to Nacee's Aseda

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon turned his car into a worship ground while sharing his testimony during his visit to the United States of America.

The actor shared the video on his social media; he sang along to the Aseda, a gospel song written in the Akan dialect, Twi.

Although he started with a happy disposition, Deyemi soon lapsed into an emotional state as the song's lyrics engulfed him.

A collage of Nacee and Deyemi Okanlawon Image credit: @Deyemitheactor @Naceemusic

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Nigerian actor was moved to tears while singing the song. He captioned it:

Guys, I'm here in the US, and God is just embarrassing me with His blessings… forgive my croaky voice but this beautiful Twi praise song, Aseda by @naceemusic, captures exactly how I feel right now! Father, I thank you from the depths of my heart! Tag a Ghanaian to join me… nyame adom!

Watch the video below:

Nacee's Asaeda is currently one of the most popular songs of 2023. During an interview with Delay, Nacee revealed that the song was dropped in his spirit while questioning God about his struggles.

Peeps react to Deyemitheactor's spirit-filled session with Nacee's song

Many joined him in praising God for his testimony and congratulating Nacee for his excellent penmanship.

amadelali2 commented:

The music made me forget my problems oo and focus on thanksgiving. It really touches.

wildcutei commented:

This goes to say language isn’t a barrier when worshipping God

eddiewatsonjr commented

@deyemitheactor you’re trying, bro! Think you’re much better than me now!

Nacee discloses how he used to sleep on verandahs while working on his music career

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nacee's account of his struggles before he hit his big break.

According to the gospel artiste, he used to sleep outside while working in various churches and playing the drums to support the ministry of God.

Nacee is now an award-winning artist with many hit songs under his belt.

Source: YEN.com.gh