Ghanaian music producer Kaywa is pained about the way Lasmid handled their relationship

The CEO of the Highly Spiritual music label revealed how he pumped money into Lasmid's career to make a hit song

However, Kaywa disclosed how Lasmid made excuses when it was time to go into an official contract

According to Highly Spiritual leader Kaywa, after Lasmid's Friday song went viral, the budding artists changed towards their agreement.

The music producer detailed how he had to use his money after the sponsorship from MTN finished.

He mentioned that other label members, including Mr Drew, questioned why he used their money to promote Lasmid.

On June 4, 2023, Kaywa confirmed Lasmid's exit from his record label to Andy Dosty on Adom TV.

The CEO of the Highly Spiritual music label continued the conversation on Joy Prime, detailing how Lasmid changed after he made a hit song.

MTN gave Lasmid to me for one year with GH¢40,000 Ghana cedis to produce two songs and two videos and promote two songs and two videos. Outrageous!

Somebody like Lasmid, after investing and wishing to take him to the next level. I had a conversation with him to move to our next level and suddenly, the narrative changed because now he's become big and some people are influencing him in our circle.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians respond to Kaywa's narration of why and how Lasmid left his label

After detailing deep secrets between himself and Lasmid, Kaywa has gained and lost some admirers in the same breath. Some sympathised with his wasted efforts while others pointed out that Lasmid did more for the Highly Spiritual label than he got in return.

@oluwasogoabbey4269 commented:

This is the problem. We are in 2023. No one signs 3-4 artistes at a time without adequate resources. Budget, time and management are going to be a problem.

@coby.x commented:

I can’t blame Kaywa for having good intentions for Lasmid, but I mean, he is a big man and a businessman as well. Businessmen don’t move like that. 'Here’s a contract, bring your people down and sign it, after which I can also invest.' Without a contractual agreement, he shouldn’t have put in even a pesewa. We were all here and saw what happened with Blacko and his Chavis records.

@kwesirabbles3016 commented:

Please, you didn't pick Lasmid from anywhere. He was given to you by MTN for one year and has blessed your label. So stop behaving as if the artist is ungrateful, we are beyond that, please.

