Thriving Ghanaian rapper Fotocopy has expressed interest in working with internationally-recognised Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Davido

He revealed that featuring these two artistes will push him onto the international music scene

Many people took to social media to encourage him to aim higher in his rapping career

Young budding Ghanaian rapper Kallai Nana Qwaachi known as Fotocopy made his quest to go global known during a recent interview on Despite Media's Okay FM.

Davido, Fotocopy and Burna Boy dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @davido @fotocopymusic @burnaboygram

Fotocopy wishes to feature Burna Boy and Davido

Fotocopy noted that he would like to get into the Nigerian market because that is his one stop ticket to going international.

He added that in order to make that happen, he would love to collaborate with Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy.

Another name he mentioned was multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Davido.

"They are international, so I also want to go international, in the Nigerian market," Fotocopy said in the interview.

Fotocopy also disclosed that his team is in talks with the two Nigerian musicians making sure that the collaboration happens.

Below is a video of Fotocopy talking about going international with a feature from Davido and Burna Boy.

Ghanaians react to video of Fotocopy's desire to go global

The comment section was filled with advice from netizens as they encouraged him to aim higher.

Many others revealed that they believed in him and that, he would surely go global soon.

supa_tino said:

Good luck, young champ

yhung_reign commented:

Lol bro get big dreams. Big up’s

officialmaskidentity stated:

I believe u bro. International all the way

___purfa remarked:

Aim high

y.chriz1 said:

@fotocopymusic determination thrives on perseverance. Believe in yourself and work hard, buddy

