Tracey Boakye has ignited a new beef with colleague actor Kykyeku, claiming that he refuses to work on her projects despite contributing to his fame

The actress said she gave Kyekyeku $2,000 when he was 'nobody' as an act of kindness, but now that he is famous, he has snubbed her impact on him

Tracey Boakye said that she was hurt by the actor's attitude towards her and lamented about how difficult it has been to get him to shoot films for her

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has accused fellow actor and skit maker Kyekyeku of refusing to work on her movie projects despite her past support for his career.

The actress claimed that she gave Kyekyeku $2,000 when he was an upcoming actor, yet he now avoids collaborating with her now that he has found movie fame.

The incident, which dates back a few years, happened when Kyekyeku visited Tracey Boakye at her home, where she gave him the money.

A video of the moment went viral, earning her praise from Ghanaians. However, Tracey now said Kyekyeku did not acknowledge her role in his success and has made it difficult for her to get him to feature in her films.

Tracey expressed her frustration, saying she felt hurt by Kyekyeku’s attitude. She believed her goodwill gesture should have facilitated a better working relationship.

The issue has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many Ghanaians have defended Kyekyeku, arguing that her financial support did not mean he owed her his services.

Tracey Boakye's issue with Kyekyeku sparks debate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

geebaafi16 said:

"So Mahama win norrr this woman has resurfaced.😂"

theofficiallordcarter wrote:

"Helping somebody with the idea that person owes you when they become successful is a backward mentality in Africa."

bestestmc said:

"Ewiase paa deɛ obi yɛ wo papaa na waha wo paaa 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ Just because you dash him money voluntarily nti as soon as you call him he should say YES SIR."

