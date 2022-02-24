Shatta Wale has been spotted in a video dressed like a woman as he sat in what looked like his studio

The dancehall artiste was spotted wearing a pink wig and behaved like a woman who had gone to town

Shatta Wale, apart from his illustrious music career, is noted for sometimes entertaining his fans with some skits

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, has been seen in a new video dressed and behaving like a woman.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Ayoo hitmaker was seen seated in his studio as he looked pretty in his new look.

Shatta Wale was seen wearing an expensive-looking pink wig a cap and complimented his new look with a pair of sunglasses.

He was heard speaking like a woman as he described how some of them would behave should they be kissed by a stranger.

Shatta Wale sounded quite funny as he tried to mimic the speech of a woman and also teaches his teeming fans how to kiss.

The video which was posted by blogger iamphylxgh came with the caption:

"Hahahahahahahahaaaa! No dull moment with 1Don. @shattawalenima is teaching us how to kiss oooo."

Fans of Shatta Wale react to the video

May ardent fans of the dancehall star took to the comment section to react to the video.

