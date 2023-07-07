Iyanya, Yvonne Nelson's ex-lover, was surprised when he was asked whether he would buy her memoir to show his support

Many people on social media were not happy with his response since his body language and remarks indicated that he would not

However, others believe he spoke highly of Yvonne Nelson just to be in her good graces

Nigerian musician Iyanya was taken aback when Starr FM presenter Foster Aggor asked whether he would buy his ex-lover's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Iyanya speaks on buying Yvonne Nelson's memoir

In a recent interview at an Accra-based radio station, Iyanya was asked whether he would grab a copy of the memoir since he features in it.

Without hesitation and in awe, he muttered:

"Buy the book? You can’t be serious."

Iyanya added that he believes that the memoir's release shows that Yvonne Nelson is healing, considering the obstacles she has been through in life.

"I also feel like at the end of the day, right? She is healing. Let's not forget that. That is why I'm trying to be very realistic in my conversation," he said in the Starr FM interview.

He added that instead of people tearing her down based on the stories she shared in the book, he wants more open conversations.

He added that he is also trying to move past the phase of being perceived as a cheater after Yvonne Nelson stated in her book that their amorous relationship ended based on infidelity.

He added that that perception about him makes it harder for him to venture into a relationship.

"I'm still single now," he said,

Below is a video of Iyanya being interviewed about Yvonne Nelson's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Ghanaians react to the video of Iyanya being interviewed about Yvonne Nelson's memoir

Many people hinted that he only said good things about Yvonne Nelson in order to win her back as his lover.

Others were also unhappy with his response when asked whether he would buy the book.

_zakaurgy said:

You are still single and so . Do you want her back ? U want to resurrect ur career

studiojajaarchitecture stated:

Is Iyanya in page 69?.. I guess Hajia Bintu go launch one soon abi? Which artist will be next...‍♂️‍♂️

juliannaanimaa remarked:

Will u buy the book? Just answer yes or no. What's all this plenty talk

numoo_gbele_fo said:

Why such a question please

Yvonne Nelson's memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson sells out fast

