Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has revealed that his son, Ryan, has received intuitive gifts from his mother

The actor revealed in his memoir that his wife was able to tell when he did something bad and was never able to get away with it

He revealed that his wife had special intuition, which the Holy Spirit inspired, and Ryan possesses similar abilities

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has revealed that his son Ryan has picked up his wife's special ability to tell hidden facts about him.

He made these revelations in his latest memoir, in which he detailed that his wife had caught him after he cheated on her.

In chapter three of his memoir, Adjetey Anang confessed to his infidelities. He revealed that he became bold and adventurous, making him take some bad decisions which he had grown to regret.

The actor described his wife, Elom's intuitive ability in his controversial memoir as nothing short of extraordinary, allowing her to see beyond the facade he tried to maintain.

This remarkable gift not only helped his wife uncover the truth but also served as a testament to the depth of their connection.

The successful actor revealed in his memoir that their son Ryan had inherited this extraordinary intuition from his mother.

Despite his age, Ryan demonstrates a similar knack for sensing deception and reading people's true intentions. He marvels at the uncanny accuracy with which his son can discern dishonesty, just as his wife did during their early years together.

Adjetey Anang said:

"Many times when have gone down the slippery slope of destruction, she would have a dream that would sometimes shake me to the bone in its accuracy of the things I was biding from her. Surprisingly, she seems to have passed on that gift to our son 'Ryan!"

See some photos from chapters in Adjetey's memoir below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Adjetey Anang's memoir

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the memoir, congratulating the actor for such a masterpiece

kobirana commented:

By December de3, na yennyinaa yaka yenum ns3m w) book mu

luicee_fabrics commented:

Her sensitivity to the HOLY SPIRIT

maamseiwa commented:

This a book worth buying. Many lessons

okyeamekwame commented:

I must read this book

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Adjetey Anang expressed regret to the women he had extramarital affairs in his memoir Adjetey Anang: The Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience.

The actor described and confessed his several affairs in chapter nine of the book and how he had come to regret his behaviour.

The actor acknowledged that his behaviour had nearly caused the breakdown of his marriage and thanked his wife, Elorm, for her forgiveness and fortitude in the face of adversity.

