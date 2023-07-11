Adjetey Anang's mother, in the actor's memoir, detailed how her son nearly lost his life to a stomach infection

According to her, during the actor's childhood days, they had to move to Bolgatanga in the Nothern Region, where he fell ill

The mother of the renowned actor recalled how she was stricken with fear when her son's condition worsened, and he was almost at the point of death

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Renowned Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang's mother, has revealed in her son's memoir the harrowing experience of nearly losing him to a severe stomach infection.

Ghanaian Actor Adjetey Anag smiling Photo Source: adjetey_anang

Source: Instagram

In the memoir, released on the actor's 50th birthday on July 8th, she recounts the frightening ordeal that unfolded during their time in Bolgatanga, located in the Northern Region of Ghana.

During Adjetey Anang's childhood, his family had to relocate to Bolgatanga, where he unfortunately fell ill. The actor's mother vividly recalls the immense fear that gripped her as her son's condition rapidly deteriorated, pushing him perilously close to death's door.

The memoir, which sheds light on Anang's life journey and the challenges he faced, offers a glimpse into the struggles he overcame. The actor, who is known for his notable appearances in major Ghanaian films and television shows, has captivated audiences with his talent and charisma throughout his career.

The actor has been featured in legendary shows like Things We Do For Love and movies like Deadly Voyage, A Sting in a Tale, and The Perfect Picture. The actor's memoir is currently selling at GH¢200 on Book Nook.

How Adjetey Anang cheated on his wife multiple times

In another story related to the memoir, Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang confessed to cheating on his wife severally in his memoir.

The actor said that some started as harmless flirting with fans until a few went too far.

Adjetey Anang added that his wife always caught him when he strayed away from his marital vows.

Adjetey Ananag also shared his other struggles

Also, Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson shared the piece of Adjetey Anang's memoir she read at the book launch.

That part of the book talks about the actor's marital challenges and the role society played in how he felt about his inadequacy.

Adjetey Anang revealed in his memoir that his wife bore the brunt of their inability to have kids seven years after marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh