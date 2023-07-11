2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, clocked a new age on Saturday, July 8, 2023

The former beauty queen travelled all the way to the island of Maldives to celebrate her birthday in style

Videos and photos the trip which were shared online have triggered lovely birthday wishes for Ama GMB

Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant in 2010, has celebrated her birthday in a grand style.

Nana Ama, simply known as Ama GMB or Ama Royale, turned 33 years old on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

In celebration of her new milestone, the former beauty queen flew all the way to the South Asian island of Maldives to have fun.

Ama GMB who is the CEO of Aqua Gold Mineral Water and Proprietress of East Royale Montessori School at Adenta Frafraha shared some videos from her trip on Instagram.

2010 GMB winner Ama Royale chills in Maldives

One of the videos showed her chilling and having some champagne on a flight just before she arrived in the Maldives.

Upon arrival, Ama GMB lodged at Conrad Island Rangali, a plush resort. She rocked a white-coloured three-piece swimwear as she moved around at the resort.

Later she was spotted wearing a pink-coloured dress as she walked and posed on the walkway on water.

Two days after her birthday, Ama GMB was still having fun on the island and shared images rocking pink swimwear with an African print kimono.

Ama GMB's birthday celebration stirs reactions

the1957news said:

Happy Birthday big sister! May God continue to bless you for me. I appreciate your love and support I’ll make you proud one day.

wonie_sally said:

Hbd queen ❤️may your new age bring more happiness and blessings in to your life

zikabeautypalace said:

Happy birthday my darling Queen more life in good health and more money to ur account. Greater heights

iamadwoasaahint said:

Happy birthday beautiful God bless you real good

jackiekingsford7 said:

Thought was Ini Edo

Asamoah Gyan's daughter celebrates her 9th birthday

Nana Ama Royale happened to celebrate her birthday with Ohemaa, the daughter of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's all-time top scorer celebrated Ohemaa's new age by sharing beautiful photos of her on social media.

Gyan's birthday post for Ohemaa has triggered reactions from Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwar, and others.

