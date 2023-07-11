Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, turned 8 on July 11, 2023

Majesty's mother, Michy, celebrated him with well-staged photoshoots that showed how big and tall he had become

Shatta Wale and Michy went their separate ways in 2019, admitting allegations of infidelity and domestic abuse

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. and TV personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah's son turned a year older.

Majesty looked dashing in a navy blue two-piece pinstriped suit with a crisp white undershirt.

In one of the photos, the cute 8-year-old was riding a bright red motorcycle in a casual fit.

A collage of Shatta Wale and Majesty Image credit: @shattawalenima @michygh

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale and Michy were one of Ghana's favourite celebrity couples until their split, a year after Shatta proposed to Michy on stage during one of his performances.

In 2019, Michy ran away from Shatta Wale's house with their son as rumours of domestic abuse shrouded their impending wedding.

Subsequently, she has accused Shatta of neglecting their son because she refused o rekindle their relationship.

Although Shatta Wale had not wished his son as at the time of writing this article, Michy was all about their son on his big day.

Peeps wish Majesty a happy birthday and congratulate Shatta Michy for an excellent job done

Happy birthday wishes poured in for Majesty as fans and celebs commented on his mother's post.

tilly_hipsy's wrote:

Happy Birthday my Maj! You're so blessed and loved❣

simbeann's said:

Happy birthday, majesty. Asking for God’s unconditional favour upon ur life. ❤️

zuweira_abubakar's commented:

Happy birthday my king may the guidance and blessings of God be with you. I love you

shelovesshattawale1's wrote:

Happy birthday to you, Majesty❤️❤️❤️

geraldo_1100's said:

Happy birthday king but please @michygh let shatta wale have access to his son ok so that things can be easy for you ok

Majesty claims chooses his mother over Shatta Wale, says Michy is the best musician in the world

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Michy and Majesty's guest appearance on the Day Show.

According to Shatta Wale's son, his mother is the best musician in the world.

Although some noted that he was just a child, others felt his response indicated his non-existent relationship with his father. They said Michy might have painted Shatta black to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh