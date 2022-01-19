Nana Ama represented the Eastern Region for the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful cultural reality show and was crowned winner

Her reign as a beauty queen might be over but Nana Ama Royale runs a massive empire which is an international standard Montessori

The Former GMB winner is a beauty with brains and you can tell from the incredible educational facility of high standards she runs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Winner of 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, widely famed as Nana Ama Royale runs a plush Montessori, and netizens are stunned by its excellence.

The school, named East Royale Montessori School is lifting the bar when it comes to pre-schools, in Ghana judging from the photos circulating online.

Nana Ama Royale has proven that she is not only skilled when it comes to pageantry, but is also an entrepreneur and a good educationist owning a facility of such high standards.

Nana Ama Royale's school.source:Instagram/@nanaamaroyale

Source: Instagram

The 2010 GMB is believed to have been running the facility for a couple of years now according to close sources but has managed to keep this feat of hers from the public and social media.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This comes as no shock as the past beauty queen has proven herself to be a very discreet and private person. She stays away from drama and tabloids although she is known for making big moves.

In a recent photo the queen posted on her Instagram, she shared amazing visuals from the school which is exceptionally stunning as compared to other pre-schools. It looked very opulent and luxurious.

In captioning the photos of the International standard Montessori she owns, Nana Ama Royale stated:

"East Royale Montessori provides an integrated, highly personalized, educational environment for your precious little ones from 3 Months to 7 years."

Check more photos of the school

1. With a game arcade in open space like this, your kids can definitely have the Disney World experience

2. It is the level of child centeredness that gets us startled. The teacher-child bond is more than perfect for a growing mind.

3. Inclusivity and diversity is one of East Royale Montessori's hall marks. This is where Future leaders are nursed.

Source: YEN.com.gh